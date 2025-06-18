Seahawks legend Richard Sherman charged with DUI following 2024 arrest
Legendary Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has been charged with DUI following a February 2024 arrest, a spokesperson with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office told ESPN Tuesday.
Just before 2 a.m. PT on Feb. 24, 2024, Sherman was pulled over after a Washington State Patrol officer allegedly clocked him going 79 mph in a 60 mph zone and veering in his lane. The officer reported that Sherman's eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery, and noticed "the odor of intoxicants" on his breath. Sherman allegedly refused two breath tests - one at the scene and another at a WSP office - before being taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
The blood draw returned a blood alcohol level of 0.11, above Washington's legal limit of 0.08. KCPAO only just received the results of the blood draw on Monday, noting that results from the WSP Crime Lab can take several months to come back due to high capacity and caseload.
Sherman, 37, received a gross misdemeanor charge for the incident, though it includes an enhancement for refusing a breath test.
In July of 2021, Sherman was arrested after he allegedly drove his SUV into a closed construction site, fled the scene and attempted to break down the door of his in-laws' house. He later pled guilty to charges of negligent driving in the first degree and criminal tresspassing in the second degree in 2022.
A founding member of the Legion of Boom, Sherman earned five Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods throughout his 11-year career, and of course won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks in 2013. He last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
Sherman now wworks as an analyst for "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime Video.
