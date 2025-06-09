Seahawks have nothing to lose by signing ex-Packers star Jaire Alexander
Even though the Seattle Seahawks already have three starting-caliber cornerbacks (two of whom are former Pro Bowlers), there's no reason not to try and add more talent at the position. The Seahawks have a prime opportunity to do exactly that now that the Green Bay Packers released two-time Second Team All-Pro Jaire Alexander on Monday.
The oft-injured cornerback has been stellar when on the field, but has seldom played a full season. If Seattle were able to ink Alexander to a team-friendly deal, he could solidify the Seahawks' secondary as one of the best in the league.
Two-time Pro Bowler Devon Witherspoon is arguably the best slot corner in the NFL, and one-time Pro Bowler Riq Woolen has unique athleticism at the position as a former collegiate wide receiver. Former 2022 undrafted free agent Josh Jobe emerged as the third corner last season, starting six games for Seattle in 2024 and turning in a quality season for the team.
At worst, Seattle has backup options if Alexander can't stay healthy. At best, the Seahawks have four cornerbacks who each have different skill sets. That provides a lot of versatility for head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde to experiment with.
Alexander, 28, has played just 14 games over the past two seasons. During that span, he's totaled 43 tackles, 12 pass deflections and two interceptions. His last full NFL season was in 2019, and he's never played a full 17-game season since the schedule was extended in 2021. Alexander played 16 games in 2022, logging 56 tackles, 14 pass deflections and five interceptions en route to his second All-Pro selection.
Pursuit of Alexander hinges on his asking price. The Packers signed Alexander to a four-year, $84 million extension ahead of the 2022 season, which was supposed to keep him under contract through 2026. Green Bay's inability to trade Alexander during the offseason, which led to his release, raises questions about how other teams value him.
Seattle might not have much competition trying to sign him if cornerback-needy teams are wary of giving him a deal that warrants leading their secondary room. The Seahawks have the flexibility of an already established group.
If Seattle can get Alexander at a good price, he plays well and stays healthy, he significantly increases the defense's ceiling in 2025.
