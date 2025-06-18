Seahawks' newest Hall of Famer a mascot, not a player
Believe it or not, Tuesday was National Mascot Day across the United States. While most would see this as a trivial "holiday" and proof that there truly is a day for everything now, Blitz, the Seattle Seahawks' beloved mascot, had himself a day to remember.
On Tuesday, the Mascot Hall of Fame announced Blitz as one of its 2025 inductees. This was Blitz' third time on the ballot, and at long last, he made the final cut and will now be immortalized among mascot kind.
"Blitz has been a staple in the Seattle Seahawks organization for 25 years," Blitz' bio on the Mascot Hall of Fame website reads. "He is embedded in the community every year, averaging more than 400 events per year. Blitz is a vital part of gameday when it comes to entertaining the fans as he is incorporated into skits, on-field presentations and general mascot shenanigans throughout the games.
"We take an immense amount of proud in creating memorable moments for many of our fans that may be having a difficult time in life and more often than not that is through interactions with BLITZ. BLITZ spends his time away from games visiting schools in community, hospital visits through out the area and 100’s of other community events."
Blitz is the fifth NFL mascot to make the Mascot Hall of Fame, joining K.C. Wolf (Kansas City Chiefs), Blue (Indianapolis Colts), Jaxson de Ville (Jacksonville Jaguars) and fellow 2025 inductee Toro (Houston Texans). He's also the first Seattle/Washington mascot to receive the honor, beating out the Mariner Moose (Seattle Mariners), Buoy (Seattle Kraken) Harry the Husky (Washington Huskies) and Butch T. Cougar (Washington State Cougars).
The Seahawks first introduced Blitz in 1998, but redesigned him in both 2004 and again in 2014 to better match their current brand. They also introduced Boom, an "official sidekick" geared toward younger fans, to go alongside the 2014 redesign.
Mascots don't always get the recognition they deserve, but Blitz has been an integral part of the Seahawks' game day experience for over 25 years now, so to see him honored in some way is very welcome.
