Seattle Seahawks' O-Line Jobs Up for Grabs
The Seattle Seahawks are just a few weeks away from training camp, and they are unsure exactly what their starting lineups will look like.
Perhaps the biggest spot of uncertainty comes in the middle of the offensive line.
"Center and right guard are the positions Seattle must resolve after signing left guard Laken Tomlinson. The team needs offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and line coach Scott Huff, neither of whom has NFL experience, to develop talent at those positions. Olu Oluwatimi (one career start at center), Anthony Bradford (10 starts at right guard) and rookie Christian Haynes make this an unproven group," The Athletic's Mike Sando writes.
The Seahawks have a host of young talent, and that gives the team a problem, but it is a good one to have going into training camp.
The summer should give the Seahawks time to evaluate all of their players and determine who would fit best at center and right guard. Given the fact that Haynes was drafted this year by head coach Mike Macdonald, there's reason to believe he will be the favorite to play at some point this season. It just may not be right out of the gate in Week 1.
The Seahawks could give seniority to Oluwatimi and/or Bradford, but it will ultimately come down to how they all perform in training camp this summer.
The Seahawks begin their training camp on July 17 when the rookie class reports. All veterans will arrive at the facility on July 23.