All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks' O-Line Jobs Up for Grabs

The Seattle Seahawks could have a training camp battle for spots in the starting offensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are just a few weeks away from training camp, and they are unsure exactly what their starting lineups will look like.

Perhaps the biggest spot of uncertainty comes in the middle of the offensive line.

"Center and right guard are the positions Seattle must resolve after signing left guard Laken Tomlinson. The team needs offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and line coach Scott Huff, neither of whom has NFL experience, to develop talent at those positions. Olu Oluwatimi (one career start at center), Anthony Bradford (10 starts at right guard) and rookie Christian Haynes make this an unproven group," The Athletic's Mike Sando writes.

The Seahawks have a host of young talent, and that gives the team a problem, but it is a good one to have going into training camp.

The summer should give the Seahawks time to evaluate all of their players and determine who would fit best at center and right guard. Given the fact that Haynes was drafted this year by head coach Mike Macdonald, there's reason to believe he will be the favorite to play at some point this season. It just may not be right out of the gate in Week 1.

The Seahawks could give seniority to Oluwatimi and/or Bradford, but it will ultimately come down to how they all perform in training camp this summer.

The Seahawks begin their training camp on July 17 when the rookie class reports. All veterans will arrive at the facility on July 23.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News