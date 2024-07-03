Seattle Seahawks Once Again Ranked Among Worst Offensive Lines
With a new coaching staff in place and eyes on getting back into Super Bowl contention, the Seattle Seahawks know they have to be better in the trenches if they want to get back to the postseason.
Pro Football Focus writer Zoltán Buday ranked every offensive line in the league and after injuries ravaged the group last year, he placed the Seahawks at No. 31, with only the New Orleans Saints below them.
"Seattle battled offensive line injuries and their young offensive tackle duo did not necessarily make any expected improvements in 2023. And this season could be even worse," Buday writes. "The Seahawks moved on from starters Evan Brown and Damien Lewis, and their interior trio consists of former backups — Olusegun Oluwatimi and Anthony Bradford — and a former first-round pick who had a couple of recent disappointing seasons in Laken Tomlinson. They will desperately need offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas to reach the potential they flashed in their rookie seasons."
Perhaps a new coaching staff and offensive line coach Scott Huff can help transform the unit. There's also reason to believe that third-round rookie Christian Haynes out of UConn will make a difference at some point this season. He could end up taking a starting guard job if he performs well enough in training camp. Veteran center Nick Harris could also make a run for a starting job after four years with the Cleveland Browns.
The Seahawks finished 9-8 last season despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the league. If they can even slightly improve their play in the trenches and efforts to protect quarterback Geno Smith, it could be what gets them over the edge and back into the postseason as a potential threat to win a game or two in January.