Seattle Seahawks predicted to pick Miami mauler in Round 1 of 2026 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line struggled to protect Geno Smith last season, and there are concerns about their protection again in 2025. With Smith gone, the Seahawks are turning to Sam Darnold, who had a sensational campaign with Minnesota in 2024. That all fell apart in the playoffs when they couldn't keep the pressure away from him.
Seattle knows Darnold isn't going to make enough plays while under pressure, which is why they took North Dakota State' Grey Zabel in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He should help by giving them a long-term option at guard, but the work isn't done.
MORE: Boye Mafe explains how the Seahawks defense turned the corner last season
That's why Pro Football Network's Brentley Weissman has them taking Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa in the first round of his 2026 mock draft.
"Seattle’s recent draft success is great to see, and bolstering their interior offensive line with Grey Zabel in last year’s draft was a smart move. While Charles Cross is solid at left tackle, upgrading the right tackle position could further enhance their offensive line. Francis Mauigoa is a mauler at the point of attack and is outstanding in the run game. His power, size, and length allow him to engulf defenders and move them out of the gap."
Adding Mauigoa to the line should give them two capable starters on the edge with Zabel anchoring the middle. Mauigoa's skill as a run blocker will be key, however, as the Seahawks are at their best when they can lean on the ground game.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald on what he saw from Jalen Milroe at Seahawks minicamp
DK Metcalf planning extra work with new Steelers teammate Aaron Rodgers
Pete Carroll’s history with RBs speaks louder than Ashton Jeanty comments
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sets expectations for position battles