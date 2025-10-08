Seattle Seahawks reinforce defensive secondary amid stacking injuries
The status of multiple Seattle Seahawks defenders is in question heading into a Week 6 showdown with the 4-1 Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team is bringing in extra depth to account for the potential losses.
Seattle signed undrafted rookie safety Maxen Hook to the practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced. Hook spent training camp and the preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was waived prior to the beginning of the regular season.
Guard Logan Brown was placed on practice squad injured reserve to create space for Hook.
The Seahawks may be extremely short-handed against the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 12, and the signing of Hook provides them one more option as a potential gameday elevation. He joins 2023 sixth-rounder Jerrick Reed II as the only two safeties on the practice squad.
Hook, 24, played five seasons at Toledo and was productive as a coverage safety, something the team needs more of with starter Julian Love currently sidelined. He amassed 356 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions and 15 pass deflections in 52 career games at Toledo.
Reed or cornerback Shaquill Griffin remain the more likely candidates to be elevated in Week 6, as Hook will need time to get acquainted with the defense. Even with all the injuries, it wouldn't be surprising never to see him take a defensive snap for Seattle.
Regardless, with Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Love all potentially out on Sunday, Macdonald and his coaching staff need options. They are already turning to backups like safety Ty Okada and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett — both of whom have minimal NFL experience — in big spots to try and plug the defensive holes.
The Seahawks and Jaguars kick off at 10 a.m. on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
