Seahawks reset defense around Ravens superstar in 5-year NFL redraft
The Seattle Seahawks are establishing themselves as a defensive-minded team with Mike Macdonald as the head coach.
Last season, Macdonald and the Seahawks went 10-7, but narrowly missed the playoffs due to losing a tiebreaker to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.
The team is looking to build an identity on defense, which is why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox has the Seahawks keeping defensive lineman Leonard Williams and selecting Baltimore Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton in a five-year re-draft exercise.
"The Seattle Seahawks could opt to keep quarterback Sam Darnold, who was added in free agency this offseason. However, Darnold's resume includes just one season of high-level play, which he achieved while playing with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson last season," Knox wrote.
"Instead, Seattle opts to keep defensive lineman Leonard Williams, a two-time Pro Bowler who logged 11 sacks last season. With a defensive coach in Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks look to pair Williams with Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton.
"Hamilton, originally drafted 14th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, has already earned two Pro Bowl selections and one first-team All-Pro nod. He has experience playing under Macdonald, formerly Baltimore's defensive coordinator, and would be a logical target for a defensive overhaul in Seattle."
The Seahawks had a chance to take Hamilton with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they opted to take offensive lineman Charles Cross instead. It's a decision that was right at the time, but Seattle may have gone in a different route in hindsight.
More Seahawks on SI stories
CBS analyst nails the key difference between Sam Darnold, Geno Smith
Mike Macdonald adamant over one specific change to Seahawks defense
Seahawks rookie tells Kay Adams about Klint Kubiak’s bold vision for him
Proposed Seahawks RB move among biggest potential backfield changes