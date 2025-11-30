Seahawks' defense punishing Vikings' rookie QB early

The Seattle Seahawks' defense is already teeing off on the Minnesota Vikings' rookie quarterback in his first NFL start.

Seattle has one of the best pass-rush units in the league, and they immediately welcomed Max Brosmer to the NFL with two sacks on the first possession of his career, even though only one counted.

Uchenna Nwosu first sacked Brosmer for a 5-yard loss, but it was negated by a defensive holding penalty on Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe. However, a few plays later, Leonard Williams ended the Vikings' drive with a huge sack for a loss of nine.

Minnesota's second drive lasted just four plays after Vikings receiver Jordan Addison dropped a throw over the middle and the Seahawks' defense shut down any other throws beyond the sticks.

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brosmer has one of the toughest assignments in the NFL this week, especially coming from his undrafted background. The Seahawks have the fourth-most sacks (36) as a team coming into the game, and they already added another one.

There could be much more to come as Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks' defense continue to learn how to attack the young quarterback.

After his second possession, Brosmer is 4-for-5 passing for 26 yards.

