Seahawks rival QB expected to sign massive offseason extension
The Seattle Seahawks play Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers twice per season, and that isn't expected to change for the foreseeable future.
49ers owner Jed York told reporters that Purdy and the team would be in discussion for a potential extension this offseason.
"I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we'll do everything we can to make that work," York said h/t Sports Illustrated writer Mike McDaniel. "Brock's just a tremendous human being. I'm looking forward to a long-term partnership."
Purdy, 25, has played against the Seahawks more than any other team that he has faced in his career, and Seattle is the team the 49ers quarterback has the most success against.
In five meetings against the Seahawks, Purdy has led the Niners to a 4-1 record. He has completed 96 of 139 passes for 1,208 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown against the Seahawks.
This does not include the time that Purdy beat the Seahawks in the Divisional Round two years ago, which was the last time Seattle was in the postseason.
The Seahawks will have plenty of chances to get past Purdy in the postseason now as it looks like the 49ers will do what they can to make him their franchise quarterback moving forward. Maybe now that the Niners have taken a step back, it will allow the Seahawks to take a step forward closer to supremacy in the NFC West.
