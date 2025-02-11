All Seahawks

Seahawks rival QB expected to sign massive offseason extension

The Seattle Seahawks could see one of their NFC West rivals for a long time.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks play Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers twice per season, and that isn't expected to change for the foreseeable future.

49ers owner Jed York told reporters that Purdy and the team would be in discussion for a potential extension this offseason.

"I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we'll do everything we can to make that work," York said h/t Sports Illustrated writer Mike McDaniel. "Brock's just a tremendous human being. I'm looking forward to a long-term partnership."

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Purdy, 25, has played against the Seahawks more than any other team that he has faced in his career, and Seattle is the team the 49ers quarterback has the most success against.

In five meetings against the Seahawks, Purdy has led the Niners to a 4-1 record. He has completed 96 of 139 passes for 1,208 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown against the Seahawks.

This does not include the time that Purdy beat the Seahawks in the Divisional Round two years ago, which was the last time Seattle was in the postseason.

The Seahawks will have plenty of chances to get past Purdy in the postseason now as it looks like the 49ers will do what they can to make him their franchise quarterback moving forward. Maybe now that the Niners have taken a step back, it will allow the Seahawks to take a step forward closer to supremacy in the NFC West.

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Published
Jeremy Brener
