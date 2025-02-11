3 Eagles free agents Seahawks could sign after Philadelphia's Super Bowl win
As the Seattle Seahawks look to return to the playoffs in 2025, they could learn a thing or two from this season's champions.
The Philadelphia Eagles left no doubt as to who the best team in the league was this season, demolishing the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night. With a well-balanced offense and a defense that excels at all three levels, the Eagles are definitely one of the more-dominant Super Bowl teams of recent years.
Heading into this offseason, every team will want to replicate the Eagles' success. While only a few of their stars will hit the market, there are a few under-the-radar players who could be of interest for the Seahawks.
G Mekhi Becton
Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a rough start to his career with the New York Jets. He played just one game in 2021 and missed the entire 2022 season due to injuries. After a mediocre season in 2023, the Jets just cut their losses and moved on.
In his first season with Philadelphia, though, Becton found redemption. He transitioned to guard early in the season to earn a chance at a starting job, and it worked tremendously as he started 15 games in the regular season and played very well. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed three sacks, two quarterback hits and 25 pressures on the season.
Everyone knows it at this point, but Seattle's offensive line was downright bad this season. If the Seahawks have the money to sign him - Spotrac projects him at a market value of $10. million per year - then Becton could be a solid option at guard for Mike Macdonald's squad.
C Nick Gates
Staying on the offensive line train, Gates was more of a backup than anything in his first season with Philadelphia, appearing on just 96 offensive snaps throughout the season. He also did not play at all in the postseason.
At this point, Gates is probably not going to be a full-time starter, but that doesn't mean the Seahawks should look over him. He could provide some valuable competition for second-year center Olu Oluwatimi, who took over the starting center job after Connor Williams retired in the middle of the season.
TE C.J. Uzomah
Uzomah, 32, is definitely in the twilight of his career. In fact, he didn't have a single reception for Philadelphia this season as he was largely relegated to the practice squad.
Obviously, the Seahawks wouldn't sign Uzomah to be their No. 1 tight end, but as a bit of extra depth behind Noah Fant and rookie A.J. Barner, perhaps he could have a small role in the offense.
