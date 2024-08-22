All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Rookie DT Byron Murphy II Named 'X-Factor'

Byron Murphy II will be thrust into a big role for the Seattle Seahawks in his rookie season.

Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks selected Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he'll have to play like a veteran in his rookie year if he wants his team to be great.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Murphy as the team's "X-factor" for the upcoming season.

"Rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II might just be Macdonald's key to unlocking a top-tier defense. The Texas product was the second defender off the board in April, and his combination of size and upfield quickness can potentially make him a pass-rushing difference-maker in the NFL," Knox writes. "Ideally, Murphy will be Macdonald's new version of Justin Madubuike, a dominant defender who can open up a slew of options with the rest of the defense. If he can, Macdonald may have Seattle racing toward a rapid defensive turnaround."

The Seahawks ranked 30th overall on defense last season, so the team needed to take a defender early, and that's what Murphy is. He was the second defensive player taken in the draft behind UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu, so the Seahawks couldn't have gotten much better on the defensive front.

If Murphy can shine for the Seahawks early, Seattle's chances of making some noise this season are far greater.

Murphy and the Seahawks are set for their preseason finale at home on Saturday when Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT from Lumen Field in Seattle.

