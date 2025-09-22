Seattle Seahawks rookie Tory Horton among NFL's biggest Week 3 winners
The Seattle Seahawks put on an absolute clinic at home on Sunday. The team throttled the lowly New Orleans Saints, absolutely blowing by the expected spread. By the middle of the second quarter, the game was comfortably in hand, making Seattle one of the biggest winners of the week.
But within the team's dominant performance, there were individual winners as well. There may be none so deserving of praise, though, as Tory Horton. The rookie wideout got named the biggest winner from this game by NFL insiders, and rightfully so.
Tory Horton earns huge accolade for Week 3 outing
Tory Horton had two scores in this game (his second and third career touchdowns) on a punt return and a catch, showcasing everything the Seahawks had wanted to see from him when they drafted him.
"Many members of the Seattle Seahawks can consider themselves winners after Sunday's blowout win over the New Orleans Saints. However, no one raised their profile quite like rookie receiver Tory Horton," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, and Moe Moton wrote.
"[Horton] broke the game open with a 95-yard punt return—the longest in Seahawks franchise history. He added a 14-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that gave Seattle a 25-point lead," they added, noting that Horton is really the player who broke this one open.
They concluded, "Horton may not have been heavily hyped during the pre-draft process, but with three touchdowns in his last two games, he's emerging as a rookie star."
The rookie had some injuries that might've helped facilitate his draft slide, but the Seahawks felt they were getting a steal in the fifth round. So far, it looks like they were right.
Horton outplayed Marquez Valdez-Scantling in the preseason, leading to his release. He has so far outplayed Cooper Kupp and may well be on his way to landing the WR2 role behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been one of the best in the NFL.
With those two on fire, life is easy for QB Sam Darnold, so perhaps his loss of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison was overblown. At least, it looks that way so far.
