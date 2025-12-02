Underwhelming WR labeled biggest Seahawks x-factor the rest of the way

When the Seattle Seahawks traded a pair of day three draft picks for Saints WR Rashid Shaheed at this year's trade deadline, it all made sense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on a historically-great run, on pace to potentially break Calvin Johnson's all-time NFL record for most receiving yards in a season, but where else could QB Sam Darnold turn to when teams finally figured out a way to slow JSN down?

They needed a figurative Robin to pair with JSN's Batman.

Rookie Tory Horton had flashed in that role, finding the end zone five times through the team's first eight games, and he at least provided some deep threat opposite Smith-Njigba despite garnering only 22 total targets.

But just as Shaheed came, Horton went - to injured reserve, placing the onus directly on the newcomer to take some of the pressure off JSN. But it hasn't gone as planned.

As Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson of ESPN noted this morning, Shaheed simply hasn't provided the complimentary spark Seattle was hoping for.

Shaheed has only 73 scrimmage yards on nine touches in four games with the Seahawks. But among the reasons they gave up fourth- and fifth-round picks for one of the NFL's premier deep threats was to give opposing defenses someone else to worry about other than Jaxon Smith-Njigba . If teams follow Minnesota's lead and bottle up the league's leading receiver, Seattle will need Shaheed to step up. Brady Henderson, ESPN

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores became the first this season to come up with answers on how to slow down JSN in Seattle's 26-0 win on Sunday - limiting him to just two catches for 23 yards.

The expectation was it would be a seamless transition for Shaheed, as he played for Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak when he held the same role in New Orleans last season, but it hasn't worked out that way. In nine games for the Saints Shaheed averaged five receptions for 55 yards a game. His average through four games with the Seahawks? Try one catch for nine yards.

For a team that has a legitimate shot at winning the NFC West division, or even earning the top seed in the conference, they're going to need more production than that from their one big deadline move.

Seattle Seahawks retake No. 1 in power rankings after Week 13 win

Seahawks studs & duds from an ugly win over Minnesota Vikings

Why Seahawks should kick tires on the top-ranked 2026 free agent