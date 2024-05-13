4 Seattle Seahawks Games That Could Go Primetime
The Seattle Seahawks schedule for the upcoming season is set to be released this week, and then teams will be able to mark their calendars and plan for the year ahead.
Last season, the Seahawks had four primetime games, including their Thanksgiving Day game against the San Francisco 49ers and a second Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Assuming the Seahawks get another four primetime matchups in year one under coach Mike Macdonald, here's a look at who are the likeliest teams to draw Seattle on national television.
San Francisco 49ers
It seems every year that the Seahawks play at least one of their two meetings against the Niners in primetime, and there's no reason why the rivalry won't take center stage again this season.
New York Jets
Last season, the Seahawks went to MetLife Stadium for a Monday Night Football contest against the New York Giants. With Aaron Rodgers assumingly healthy for his second year with the Jets, they should draw a few primetime matchups, and the Seahawks could be an opponent for one of those games against a former NFC adversary.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers, like the Jets, are simply a team that will get attention throughout the season for a multitude of reasons. This could be the team's home primetime affair, potentially on a Monday night, similar to when the Philadelphia Eagles came to town last season.
Detroit Lions
The Lions are expected to get more attention from around the league this season after losing in the NFC Championship Game. Perhaps they meet up with the Seahawks for another Thanksgiving game or a Sunday Night Football contest.