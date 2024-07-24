Seattle Seahawks Sign WR Marcus Simms, OL Jalen Sundell Ahead of Training Camp
The Seattle Seahawks signed former standout UFL wide receiver Marcus Simms and rookie tackle Jalen Sundell to their 90-man roster ahead of Wednesday’s inaugural training camp practice, the team announced via its official website.
Simms’ signing was expected, as it was reported he was planning to exit his contract with the UFL’s Michigan Panthers to sign with Seattle on July 17, pending a physical. Sundell, who went undrafted out of North Dakota State, is a late undrafted free agent add ahead of camp.
Sundell, 24, is a 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle who spent six seasons at North Dakota State and started his final three years with the program. He played center until his final season with the Bison, moving to left tackle after a season-ending injury cut his 2022 season short. In 2023, Sundell was an American Football Coaches Association First Team All-American.
If projected at left tackle with Seattle, Sundell joins a loaded group that includes starter Charles Cross, fourth-year backup Stone Forsythe, second-year player Raiqwon O’Neal and undrafted free agent Garret Greenfield.
The depth chart there, however, is largely undetermined, with Forsythe struggling in his eight spot starts last season — opening up a door for Sundell if he can outplay those three in camp. Regardless, veteran George Fant likely remains the Seahawks’ immediate backup tackle on both sides of the offensive line.
With his experience at center, it’s possible Sundell projects there to add depth. Former Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys starting center and guard Connor Williams reportedly visited with Seattle on Tuesday, but no signing has was announced. Sundell’s signing may have been in place of Williams.
Simms’ best shot to stick around with Seattle remains as a kick returner, as the Seahawks already have ample wide receiver depth. He was a productive returner in the UFL and has experience in the new format that was adopted by the NFL this offseason.