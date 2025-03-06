Seahawks unhappy with DK Metcalf's trade request on Tyler Lockett's day
Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf formed a very good receiving duo over their six seasons together with the Seattle Seahawks, but in the blink of an eye, both of them are now on their way out.
On Wednesday, the Seahawks released Lockett in a painful, yet expected goodbye to one of their all-time greats. Less than an hour later, news broke that Metcalf had requested a trade out of Seattle, bringing the countless trade rumors surrounding him to a head.
Needless to say, it was a busy Wednesday for the Seahawks, and not in a good way.
According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks were not happy about Metcalf's trade request coming out on Tuesday, as they planned to dedicate the day to Lockett's time in the Emerald City.
"The Seahawks are upset that news of Metcalf's trade request was leaked on a day the organization was celebrating Lockett's 10-year career in Seattle, a source told ESPN," Henderson wrote. "The source said the team will explore a Metcalf trade, adding, 'We will do what's best for the Seahawks.'
"Metcalf's agent did not respond to a request for comment from ESPN."
It would make some degree of sense if the Seahawks are really upset. They went all out to honor Lockett, posting numerous video tributes on social media and sharing reactions from Seahawks past and present. The 32-year-old will undoubtedly have a place in the team's Ring of Honor some day, so this level of celebration is completely justified.
So to have Lockett's emotional goodbye overshadowed not just on the same day, but within the very hour that it came out has to feel bad on some level.
Even without that context, though, it's still easy to see why the Seahawks would be upset by the news. Metcalf is a player that the team's brass publicly backed as recently as last week, so to see him ask out to go to a "contender" must sting.
Simply put, though, that's the reality of the NFL sometimes.
