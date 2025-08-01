Should Seahawks jump Pete Carroll's Raiders to trade for disgruntled Commanders star?
It's official, Terry McLaurin wants a trade. The Washington Commanders star has seen enough of his contract dispute to believe his future should lie elsewhere. Now, WR-needy teams like the Seattle Seahawks could make their pitch.
Ironically, the Seahawks weren't one of Bleacher Report's five teams that should throw together a package for McLaurin, but Pete Carroll's newest team, the Las Vegas Raiders, was. Should the Seahawks try to angle in and get the wide receiver, or is the cost too high?
Should Seahawks swing a Terry McLaurin trade?
The Seahawks could use a wide receiver. They have Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the depth chart, but Kupp has dealt with injuries and the depth is not there behind them. This is after trading DK Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett, so it is slightly self-inflicted.
Enter Terry McLaurin, a fantastic wide receiver who is now theoretically available. B/R's mock trade for the Raiders involved a 2026 second-round pick and Jakobi Meyers, a price the Seahawks could probably match.
They don't have an equivalent pass-catcher to Meyers, but they can part with a second-rounder or two and maybe some late-round picks as well to make up for it. The problem is, Washington probably still wants to keep McLaurin. Trade requests usually mean nothing.
Any deal would have to be good enough to convince them it's not worth trying to extend him at this point, and that Raiders mock probably isn't good enough, either. The Seahawks are probably not in a position yet to be forking over assets to fortify an offense they just decimated anyway.
They purposefully downgraded at quarterback, traded a pricy WR, and more to revamp the offense and save some money. They really need to see what Darnold and company can do as constructed before deciding if they need more firepower, so now is not the time to swing such a deal.
