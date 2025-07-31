Unheralded Seahawks WR caught Devon Witherspoon's attention at practice
The Seattle Seahawks are making their way through training camp, with their first preseason game just one week away. On Thursday, August 7, the Seahawks will host the Las Vegas Raiders, which will be a chance to see head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith back at Lumen Field.
Of course, Smith is unlikely to play since the preseason is usually full of younger players. For Seattle, that means unheralded guys such as Dareke Young will get a chance to shine. If Young is able to play in that game as he has in training camp, he could be a standout.
Young stood out earlier this week with a couple of impressive grabs. He was playing so well that star cornerback Devon Witherspoon had to give him a shout out.
A seventh-round pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne in 2022, Young is entering his fourth season in the NFL. He’s appeared in 33 games for Seattle, but has mostly been a special teams contributor.
As a receiver, he has 24 yards on two receptions, both coming during his rookie campaign.
If Young were to finally see more snaps on offense, this would be the year for that to happen. With DK Metcalf being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tyler Lockett being released this offseason, Seattle has spots up for grabs in the receiving corps.
Young, to his credit, is ensuring he’s not overlooked in that battle.
