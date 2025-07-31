Seahawks safety has big praise for Jaxon Smith-Njigba
For the Seattle Seahawks, the 2024 season will be remembered as Jaxon Smith-Njigba's breakout.
Smith-Njigba, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a decent rookie season, but really came into his own in Year 2. The former Ohio State star had 100 receptions, tying the franchise record, for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns, establishing himself as the Seahawks' No. 1 receiver of the future.
There has been a major criticism of Smith-Njigba, though, and that's how often he lines up in the slot. Over his first two seasons, only 33 percent of his receptions and three of his 10 touchdowns have come when he's lined up out wide, according to TruMedia via ESPN. With Cooper Kupp, another receiver who's played predominantly in the slot, now in the fold, that criticism has only grown louder.
However, one of the Seahawks' top defenders knows Smith-Njigba is more than what some make him out to be.
Julian Love says Jaxon Smith-Njigba is more than just a slot receiver
When speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Pro Bowl safety Julian Love heaped praise on Smith-Njigba, stating that he's already one of the league's best wideouts.
"I definitely wouldn't categorize him as just as slot receiver," Love said. "He's, I think, one of the best receivers in the league. He has every skillset that you need to be a top-end receiver in this league: speed, route-running, catch radius, yards after catch. He has everything checked off. I can't speak highly enough of Jax. He works hard, he gets after it, he has a little chip on his shoulder. I hope he gets the recognition that is warranted this early in his career."
Part of why Smith-Njigba has played so often in the slot comes from him playing alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, the latter especially lining up on the outside most of the time. Now that both of them are gone, perhaps he could see more action on the outside this season and beyond.
Regardless of where he lines up, though, Smith-Njigba is definitely a player the Seahawks will look to build around for the foreseeable future.
