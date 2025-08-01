What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about Charles Cross' injury
A team's starting left tackle suffering an injury during training camp is never good, but thankfully, the Seattle Seahawks appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario.
On Thursday, reports emerged that star left tackle Charles Cross had undergone finger surgery on his right hand. Cross, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the only consistently good player on Seattle's offensive line last year, and his health is paramount to the offense's success.
Thankfully, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald gave fans plenty of reason for optimism after Thursday's practice, stating that Cross should be ready for the regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7.
Charles Cross should be back in action soon
"We felt like it was a good opportunity to just fix it so he didn't have to worry about it once it heals," Macdonald told reporters. "We're looking at a couple, few weeks here. We expect him to be back before the San Francisco game, sometime between the Green Bay (preseason) game and the first week. We felt like this was a good opportunity to get him right.
"He wanted to keep playing, but once he understood the timetable and played the long game, it seemed like it made sense."
Cross is of course going to be the team's starting left tackle, but with him sideleined, free agent pickup Josh Jones now has a chance to show what he can do at the position. Jones, 28, has the versatility to play pretty much anywhere, but has most often lined up at tackle.
"We get some much-needed flexibility (from Jones)," Macdonald said. "Look, we're not just bringing him to be a swing tackle. Go compete, go earn yourself a job, push Abe (Lucas). Now there's an opportunity at left tackle to put your stamp on things."
The 24-year-old Cross is eligible for a new contract, so him getting back quickly is crucial for not just the team, but him as well.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks playmaker among NFL rookies who’ll make biggest impact
Jarran Reed’s colorful take on Byron Murphy was worth repeating 3 times
Mike Macdonald doesn’t want to rush settling on starting offensive line
Seahawks share look at rookie QB Jalen Milroe’s awesome arm power