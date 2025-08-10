Sneaky Seahawks RB named among top mid-round targets for fantasy football
The Seattle Seahawks weren't great on the ground in 2024, with just 1,627 yards on the ground. That left them 28th in the league, which they hope to change in 2025. Seattle added Grey Zabel in the 2025 NFL draft, which helps improve their struggling offensive line. They believe they have the right backs, meaning improved blocking should lead to more success on the ground.
Their top back should be Kenneth Walker III, who had 573 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. When he was injured, Zach Charbonnet replaced him and finished with 569 yards and eight touchdowns. His performance should lead to more opportunities in his third season.
He still won't be the starter, but Dylan Edenfield of YardBarker believes Charbonnet is someone to keep an eye on during the mid-rounds of fantasy drafts.
"A back most won't see come off the board until the latter third of drafts, Zach Charbonnet isn't even slated to lead Seattle's depth chart. That job currently belongs to Kenneth Walker III. But one thing Charbonnet has over his backfield partner? Health," Edenfield said.
"The 2023 second-rounder filled in during each of Walker's six absences in 2024 and delivered. Charbonnet posted just 34 yards on 14 attempts during his first starting bout of the season but combined for over 300 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in his next two starts. If Walker misses a chunk of the season again, Charbonnet could prove to be a draft-day steal."
The UCLA product is averaging 4.2 yards per attempt in his career and has 75 receptions for 549 yards with another touchdown. His receiving alone could make him a valuable addition, especially if Walker has any more durability concerns in 2025.
