Two rookies could hold out of Seahawks training camp
The Seattle Seahawks are beginning training camp in a couple of days, but two notable players could be missing out on the festivities this year.
Defensive back Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo are both still unsigned going into the latter part of July.
The pair of second-round picks have yet to sign their deals, but there's a reason for it. CBS Sports writer John Breech explained why Emmanwori and Arroyo haven't inked their deals yet.
"Every player selected in the first round gets a fully guaranteed rookie contract, but that's not the case with players taken in the second round. Well, it wasn't until this year. When Higgins signed his deal on May 8, he became the first second-round pick in NFL history to get a fully guaranteed deal, and he wasn't even the first pick of the second round. He was the second pick of the round at 34th overall," Breech wrote.
Second-round picks are waiting to see if other teams will get the full guarantees, especially New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who is going into training camp with the expectation of being the starter.
"The Saints quarterback was taken with the 40th overall pick, and he also wants a fully guaranteed deal since he's likely going to be the team's starting QB this year. If Shough gets 100% in guarantees, then the players taken between 35th and 39th will almost certainly argue that they also deserve a fully guaranteed deal," Breech wrote.
This affects Emmanwori, the No. 35 overall pick in the draft. With Arroyo, he likely won't get a fully-guaranteed contract, but depending on what Shough does, he can negotiate a new deal.
These rookies aren't guaranteed playing time, so it's hard for them to hold out of training camp. However, full guarantees are hard to come by in the NFL, so the Seahawks pair of rookies are doing exactly what they should when waiting for the ball to roll.
