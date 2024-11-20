All Seahawks

Geno Smith Gives Seahawks Confidence

The Seattle Seahawks' confidence continues to grow thanks to Geno Smith's late-game heroics.

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scores a rushing touchdown past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (22) to win the game in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scores a rushing touchdown past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (22) to win the game in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continues to prove himself after the team's 20-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith completed a season-high 78.1 percent of his passes for 221 yards in the win, and while he didn't throw for a touchdown, he ran one in during the final seconds to claim victory.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald stressed how Smith's experience has his team in the right mindset to win games down the stretch.

"It just shows up every week," Macdonald said on Monday. "That's who he is ... Geno, he's a perfectionist. This guy wants to be right all the time, as you want your quarterback to be. And so, just having that mental toughness to say 'Okay. Hey look, It didn't go the way that I wanted, but there's nothing I can do about it. Now I'm going to go make it right.' And then the poise that he has that he's continued to show his whole career late in the fourth quarter on some of these comeback wins. He's just a stone-cold assassin late in games, so happy he's with us."

In his three years as the Seahawks starter, Smith's clutch gene has come into play a few times, and it has led the team to winning some football games, including Week 11 against the Niners.

With a tight playoff race coming ahead in the next few weeks, Smith may have to activate his clutch gene once, twice or seven times more to help the Seahawks win. The Week 11 victory gives Macdonald confidence that the team can do it again.

"You never do it for real until you have to do it for real, but these are situations that Brian Eayrs does a great job of scripting it out," Macdonald said. "These are situations that we have an understanding of, so there's a calmness about how we're going to operate. We've been in some of these clock-running-type situations. Now, that play at the end could've gotten a little hairy if the ball was in bounds at that time, but we had a plan for it. But, Geno continues to show poise and calmness and confidence in those situations. So to answer your question, we have a lot of confidence in him."

The Seahawks are back in action in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals at home in a game that could dictate the outcome of the NFC West divisional race.

