NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Soar After Jets Win
The Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West after a trio of wins against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets after their bye.
The Seahawks' winning streak has propelled Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr to move them up in his weekly power rankings from No. 13 to 11.
"I really liked the Seahawks’ Jake Bobo packages from this weekend, which had the utility wideout motioning into the backfield and emerging as part-blocker, part defender-gobbling wideout. This series of tiny little winks and nods led to a very critical opening score for Seattle in which Bobo cleared out Sauce Gardner and trailblazed a huge swath of land for AJ Barner to score. This one is pretty to watch in slow motion but was set up by Bobo coming in and blocking out of that same look on earlier downs," Orr writes.
The teams that ranked higher than the Seahawks were the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.
The Seahawks are back in action in Week 14 as they look to keep their win streak alive against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.
