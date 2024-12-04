All Seahawks

NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Soar After Jets Win

The Seattle Seahawks are moving up in the NFL power rankings after winning their third straight game.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West after a trio of wins against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets after their bye.

The Seahawks' winning streak has propelled Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr to move them up in his weekly power rankings from No. 13 to 11.

"I really liked the Seahawks’ Jake Bobo packages from this weekend, which had the utility wideout motioning into the backfield and emerging as part-blocker, part defender-gobbling wideout. This series of tiny little winks and nods led to a very critical opening score for Seattle in which Bobo cleared out Sauce Gardner and trailblazed a huge swath of land for AJ Barner to score. This one is pretty to watch in slow motion but was set up by Bobo coming in and blocking out of that same look on earlier downs," Orr writes.

The teams that ranked higher than the Seahawks were the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks are back in action in Week 14 as they look to keep their win streak alive against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

