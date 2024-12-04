Rams Rookie Says Seahawks Fans Are 'The Worst'
The rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams has been quite one-sided as of late, and unfortunately not in the Seahawks' favor.
But that hasn't changed the strong disdain both teams have for each other.
Just a few weeks ago, the Seahawks and Rams met up for an afternoon thriller in Seattle, which the Rams won 26-20 in overtime. The Seahawks were obviously upset about the loss before winning their next three games to take the lead in the division. The Rams, or at least one of their star players, was upset in a different way.
Recently, Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske was asked on the "Up & Adams Show" what his favorite sack was throughout his strong rookie season. For a potentially surprising reason, the second-round pick answered with one of the two he had against the Seahawks.
"Any of the Seattle ones... I'm tired of hearing from their fans, that's why," Fiske said. "Oh yeah, Seattle fans are the worst.
"You walk into the stadium, you got the same guy that stands there with the sign, you know, he's always chirping, whatever he's got going on. I try to stay off social media but the fans get me. Those Seattle fans, they don't stop."
What a way to stoke the flames.
Seahawks fans are certainly a passionate bunch, but this seems like a first for the fanbase, or at least something that doesn't happen too often. For Fiske to feel as he does after playing just one game against Seattle, it shows how much these two teams and their fans don't like each other.
The Seahawks and Rams will meet again in Los Angeles for the final game of the regular season on Jan. 5, a game that could have huge NFC West implications depending on what happens beforehand. Even if it doesn't, though, it's safe to say that there will be no love lost between the two rivals.
