Underrated Seahawks star sneaks onto NFL execs' top-10 list at critical position

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best young defenders in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks were hoping to strike gold when they selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Witherspoon has proven the Seahawks right every step of the way, growing into one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler conducted a survey from executives, coaches and scouts ranking the top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL and Witherspoon barely made the cut at No. 10.

"Witherspoon has back-to-back Pro Bowls to match two consecutive top 10s to start his career -- achieving the latter in close fashion. Witherspoon won a tiebreaker with former No. 1 Jalen Ramsey for the 10th spot," Fowler wrote.

"Statistically, Witherspoon wasn't as disruptive as the previous year. His pass deflections dropped from 16 to nine, sacks from 3.0 to 1.0. But he's the classic tone-setter, the type of player you need to see in person.

"He's stout at the line, with a 90.0 run defense grade last season that ranked third among corners by Pro Football Focus. He also recorded 66 solo tackles, a solid number for a corner."

The other cornerbacks on the list were Quinyon Mitchell (Philadelphia Eagles), Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears), Jaycee Horn (Carolina Panthers), Christian Gonzalez (New England Patriots), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns), Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) and Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos).

Witherspoon has a chance to continue growing in Year 3, which should be his best year yet.

Witherspoon is scheduled to report to training camp with the Seahawks next week.

