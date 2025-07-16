All Seahawks

Four Seahawks rookies pass physicals ahead of training camp

Just one day after being declared non-football injury, a quartet of Seattle Seahawks rookies are now ready to get back on the field.

Linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates after making an interception against Vanderbilt in the first half. The Commodores defeated the Wildcats 20-13 at Kroger Field Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 in Lexington, Ky. / Matt Stone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Four Seattle Seahawks rookies have passed their physicals and are cleared to resume football activities, the team announced Wednesday.

The four rookies in question include linebakcer D'Eryk Jackson, cornerback Isas Waxter, and receivers Tyrone Broden and Montorie Foster - all undrafted free agents. All four were declared non-football injury upon reporting to training camp on Tuesday.

Arkansas reciever Tyrone Broden 17 makes a catch as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson was a capable starting linebacker throughout his five years at Kentucky. Though he only played in eight games last season, he still had 38 tackles (five for loss), three pass breakups and an interception.

Waxter, 23, spent six years at Villanova. He was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association and honorable mention FCS All-American selection in 2024 after recording 33 tackles (two for loss), two pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Broden spent the past two years at Arkansas after transferring from Bowling Green. He had 30 receptions for 306 yards and four touchdowns over his two years with the Razorbacks.

Foster, 23, emerged as a solid receiver over his final two years at Michigan State, in which he caught 89 passes for 1,064 yards and six touchdowns.

With these four off the NFI list, the only rookies that remain on it are defensive lineman Rylie Mills and cornerback Zy Alexander. Mills, a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, tore his ACL late last season and has missed all of offseason workouts as a result. Alexander is another undrafted free agent, coming to Seattle from LSU.

As training camp kicks off next week, all of these rookies and more will be fighting fiercely for roster spots.

