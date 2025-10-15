Unfathomable 1-win team ranked ahead of red-hot Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are looking the best they have in years. Defensively, they have managed to hold four of their six opponents to 17 points or less despite being extremely banged up. The offense may be the most explosive unit in the NFL.
Power rankings from various outlets around the league are rarely the same, but they generally have some degree of resemblance based on which teams are winning and which teams are losing. The subjectivity of which teams are actually the "best" is never certain until a Super Bowl victor is crowned.
In PFF's latest power rankings, however, they essentially threw all of that out the window.
PFF has the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at No. 1, the Baltimore Ravens (1-5) at No. 7 and the Washington Commanders (3-3) at No. 8. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) are at No. 9 and the Seahawks (4-2) are at No. 12.
The Ravens' ranking is the real head-scratcher. PFF writer Thomas Valentine makes the case based on Lamar Jackson's potential return this week, but they were already 1-3 before Jackson was sidelined. Still, that was enough for them to be moved up 18 spots.
"As bad as things are in Baltimore, it’s hard to put a real microscope on this team given the injuries," Valentine wrote. "The Ravens are 1-5 following the 17-3 loss to the Rams in Week 6, but still have a 39% chance of making the playoffs. The only way that’s going to happen is through a wild-card berth, but it also doesn’t happen until Lamar Jackson is back and healthy."
Seattle has lost its two games this season by a combined seven points, and one of those was to the NFL-leading Buccaneers in a shootout. Take the NFL.com power rankings for example, which have the Buccaneers at No. 1 and the Seahawks at No. 3.
Power rankings generally are based on which teams are hot now, rather than serving as an actual ranking of the best teams from top to bottom. PFF's rankings are going the big picture route.
If the Ravens suddenly go on a winning streak with Jackson back in the lineup, then it'll be an understandable ranking. But Baltimore has bigger issues on the defensive side of the ball, giving up at least 37 points in four of six games so far this season.
For the Seahawks, they will just have to keep winning if they hope to eventually get the respect they are due.
