NFL Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks Low Despite Week 1 Win
The Seattle Seahawks are 1-0 after a win at home against the Denver Broncos in the season opener.
In the 26-20 victory, the Seahawks had some positive moments, but they also had their fair share of woes throughout the game.
That's part of the reason why Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr placed the Seahawks at No. 25 in the first power rankings of the season.
"That was one of those games that is just good to survive, as I think Mike Macdonald would agree. I don’t want to get into the lip reading game but he was clearly relieved to have emerged victorious despite a game that featured so many errors—including a pair of safeties in close succession. Picks, sacks, false starts, you name it. The Seahawks caused them and the underwhelming Broncos provided plenty of room for error. Let’s see what happens when this offense gets in the groove and starts to operate as planned," Orr writes.
The teams that ranked below the Seahawks were the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.
The Seahawks are a work in progress and they are fortunate to have a win in the bank despite not playing up to their best. Had they played against most teams in the league with the effort given on Sunday, they probably pick up a loss. However, they will gladly accept a win as they try and build momentum for the season.
The Seahawks' next game comes against the New England Patriots on Sunday.