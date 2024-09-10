All Seahawks

NFL Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks Low Despite Week 1 Win

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are 1-0 after a win at home against the Denver Broncos in the season opener.

In the 26-20 victory, the Seahawks had some positive moments, but they also had their fair share of woes throughout the game.

That's part of the reason why Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr placed the Seahawks at No. 25 in the first power rankings of the season.

"That was one of those games that is just good to survive, as I think Mike Macdonald would agree. I don’t want to get into the lip reading game but he was clearly relieved to have emerged victorious despite a game that featured so many errors—including a pair of safeties in close succession. Picks, sacks, false starts, you name it. The Seahawks caused them and the underwhelming Broncos provided plenty of room for error. Let’s see what happens when this offense gets in the groove and starts to operate as planned," Orr writes.

The teams that ranked below the Seahawks were the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.

The Seahawks are a work in progress and they are fortunate to have a win in the bank despite not playing up to their best. Had they played against most teams in the league with the effort given on Sunday, they probably pick up a loss. However, they will gladly accept a win as they try and build momentum for the season.

The Seahawks' next game comes against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News