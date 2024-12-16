What's the Latest on Seahawks QB Geno Smith's Knee Injury?
SEATTLE, Wash. - After being forced to exit the game with an apparent knee injury in the third quarter of a 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's status for Week 16 and beyond remains up in the air.
Speaking with reporters following the loss at Lumen Field, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald indicated Smith tried to return to play after coming out of the locker room, but ultimately wasn't able to go, forcing backup Sam Howell to finish the game. As for his availability for next week, while he appears to have dodged structural damage on initial evaluation, the team will be in wait-and-see mode with tests upcoming on Monday.
"This guy is probably the toughest player I've ever been around. Was severe enough for him not to come back in the game," Macdonald said of Smith's injury. "We'll do all the tests tomorrow and figure it out as we go. Right now structurally it looks like it's okay. Got to get it imaged and all that stuff."
Dropping back to pass on Seattle's second drive in the third quarter, Smith jumped as he threw in an effort to avoid an oncoming rusher. However, that maneuver backfired when Green Bay linebacker Edgerrin Cooper wound up hitting him low around his ankles, leaving the quarterback grimacing in pain and sitting on the field to be tended to by trainers.
After being looked at for a few moments, Smith walked off the field gingerly on his own power and spent several minutes in the team's blue injury tent as Howell replaced him and Jason Myers connected on a 45-yard field goal. He immediately went with team officials back to the locker room before returning and putting his helmet on, only for the knee to prevent him from coming back into the game as hoped.
Without Smith, Seattle's offense floundered for most of the second half, as Howell completed only five out of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception. Zach Charbonnet did break free for a 24-yard touchdown as the lone bright spot, but five of the six drives where he played every snap resulted in either a punt or a turnover, wasting a strong defensive half for the home team.
Set to host the 11-2 Vikings next week in their regular season home finale, Macdonald hopes Smith will be able to return and believes the quarterback will do "everything humanly possible to go play," but the Seahawks will have to see test results and how his body responds to treatment in coming days before they have an idea whether or not he will be able to suit up.
In the meantime, Seattle will have to brace for the possibility Howell will need to make his first start of the season in Smith's absence and do whatever it can to prepare him with the first-team offense with hopes of improved results. If that does happen, despite his rough outing in relief duty on Sunday night, Macdonald has the utmost confidence in the third-year signal caller to step up when called upon in more ideal circumstances.
That's why we have Sam, to come in and help us win games if he needs to. But, look, tough situation. He hasn't played yet this year. We got faith in Sam. Guy is a great player. If he gets another opportunity, he'll do a great job."
More Seahawks News
Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi Doubtful to Return vs. Packers
Ken Walker III Headlines Seahawks Inactives vs. Packers on SNF
5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' Week 15 Game vs. Packers