Where Does Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Rank Among His Peers After a 3-0 Start?
Geno Smith is the quarterback of a 3-0 football team. He has been one of the most efficient and accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. Even with a few hiccups on Sunday against the Dolphins, it appears Smith is still among the upper class of NFL quarterbacks.
However, the ranking can fluctuate week to week not solely based on how Smith performs. But it also takes into account the activity around the league with some quarterbacks putting together big games that were otherwise below Smith.
Against the Dolphins, Smith went 26-of-34 passing for 289 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. One of those interceptions came on a deflection from a defensive lineman.
Adjusted Completion Percentage: 83.8 (1st)
When accounting for not only completions but also drops by his receivers, tight ends and running backs, Smith is currently the most accurate quarterback in football. That should carry a lot of weight as a lot to do with being a good signal-caller is putting the ball in the best place possible.
Passing Yards: 787 (3rd)
Sometimes passing yards can be misleading. It could come from a team playing catch-up all the time. In this case, it's Smith having to put the team on his back with a lackluster run game he cannot always rely on. For three weeks, he has carved up secondaries enough to be third in all the NFL in passing yards.
Turnover-Worthy Play Rate: 0.8 (4th)
The combination of Smith being top in the NFL in adjusted completion rate while also being top four in turnover-worthy play rate cannot be overvalued. Geno is fitting the ball into tight spaces without taking unnecessary risks.
Pro Football Focus Grade: 83.9 (6th)
Geno Smith is in great company atop the Pro Football Focus leaderboards. As of now, Smith has a better PFF grade than Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields.
Expected Points Added: 17.4 (7th)
Smith was No. 1 in this metric last week, so he takes a bit of a tumble. Some of that was due to quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels having big performances in Week 3. Still, being top seven is no slight.
ESPN QBR: 62.4 (9th)
ESPN's metric still has Geno as a top-10 quarterback. He earns a better mark than Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers and C.J. Stroud.
Yards per Attempt: 7.6 (10th)
As stated last week, Smith isn't doing this while dinking and dunking underneath with easy throws. He pushes the ball downfield when needed or when the defense gives him an opening. Against the Dolphins, he set a season-high with 8.5 yards per attempt. That is his fifth-highest total as a Seahawk, minimum 30 pass attempts.
Seahawks on SI Ranking: 5th
1. Josh Allen
2. Sam Darnold
3. Derek Carr
4, Kyler Murray
5. Geno Smith
6. Baker Mayfield
7. Jayden Daniels
8. Justin Fields
9. Aaron Rodgers
10. Jalen Hurts