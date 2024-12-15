Who Should Seahawks Fans Root For in Week 15 Early Games?
Winners of four consecutive games, including sweeping the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks have put themselves in control of their own destiny in the NFC West as they prepare to face the upstart Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
With Seattle not playing until 5 PM PT in the late prime time slot, 12s will have a chance to monitor several games in the early window that could have significant playoff ramifications. Who should Seahawks fans be rooting for this afternoon before cheering on their own team at Lumen Field?
Here are three outcomes that would be welcomed by the Seahawks and 12s:
Saints over Commanders
With three of the four teams in the NFC West already having at least six losses and both the Packers and Vikings having at least nine wins, the only way the Seahawks or any of their rivals could potentially earn a wild card is if the Commanders slip up down the stretch. With a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels at the controls, Washington's offense has been sputtering a bit of late, but New Orleans will be without veteran Derek Carr, instead starting second-year quarterback Jake Haener.
Since Haener spent a cup of tea with the Washington Huskies before transferring to Fresno State, 12s should have extra motivation to cheer him on in his first NFL start. And, if he can help New Orleans stun Washington and hand the Commanders a sixth loss, he may be a celebrated hero in the Pacific Northwest, as it would open the door wider for the Seahawks to get in as the seventh seed if they can win two or three of their final four games.
Patriots over Cardinals
Holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over their rivals, the Seahawks have what amounts to a three-game lead over the Cardinals, so they should not be viewed as much of a threat at this point. However, Arizona has an easy remaining schedule with back-to-back games against New England and Carolina, two of the worst teams in the NFL, which could provide a prime opportunity for Jonathan Gannon's team to jump back over .500 and stay in the hunt in the NFC West.
The Patriots have struggled all season, but rookie quarterback Drake Maye has played well despite having a poor offensive line in front of him, throwing 11 touchdowns and rushing for 345 yards. His dual-threat capabilities could pose issues for the Cardinals, who could be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose on Sunday and the Seahawks win on Sunday night. Taking one team out of the NFC West equation would be a nice pre-Christmas gift for Seattle fans.
Falcons over Raiders
This may seem like a strange one considering the Falcons are battling for either an NFC South title or a wild card spot. But since the Seahawks beat them in Atlanta back in Week 7, they hold the tiebreaker, meaning if the two teams wind up with the same record and are vying for the seventh seed, Mike Macdonald's team would be the one making the postseason.
On that note, Atlanta climbing back to 7-7 and staying alive in the wild card mix wouldn't be a problem at all for Seattle, and in fact could be invited considering potential tiebreaker scenarios come January. With Las Vegas reeling and playing what feels like its 10th quarterback this year, this game should go to the Dirty Birds, providing a potential benefit for Seattle down the line.