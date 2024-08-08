All Seahawks

Why Seattle Seahawks Can Make Postseason in 2024

The Seattle Seahawks could make their return to the playoffs this season.

Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) jogs off the field after training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks exited the playoff picture in 2023 after making an appearance in 2022, and they hope their absence from the postseason a short one.

CBS Sports writer Will Brinson believes the Seahawks can be back in the playoffs for the upcoming season thanks to the energy from the new coaching staff led my Mike Macdonald.

"it's possible this new coaching staff led by Mike Macdonald is ready to really implement a new plan," Brinson writes. "Ryan Grubb is a fascinating offensive coordinator for this group, coming from Washington where it operated a high-powered offense with three stud wide receivers. Hello DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett. Tight end Noah Fant is getting a little slept on too given his age and athletic profile. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are a swell backfield. And there's good buzz about Charles Cross coming out of camp re: taking a big leap forward at left tackle. Geno Smith is better than people think and if he deals with any kind of injury I like the fit for Sam Howell. In other words, the offense could be awesome."

 While the offense has a lot of exciting young pieces across the board, the defense also provides a lot of potential with Macdonald, the defensive coordinator of the No. 1-ranked defense in the league last season, at the helm in Seattle.

"It's been a hot minute since the Seahawks were great on defense and while there's no guarantee Macdonald is immediately a great hire as a head coach, I feel pretty confident about his ability to maximize this defense by moving guys all over the place and doing the same things he did in Baltimore," Brinson writes. "I'm particularly pumped about seeing what Devon Witherspoon is going to do this year. The Seahawks might just be the most sneaky fun team in football in 2024."

The Seahawks' next step towards their return to the playoffs comes on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT.

