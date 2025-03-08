Seahawks get puzzling low grade from Geno Smith trade with Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks made a bold move last night, agreeing to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that sends starting quarterback Geno Smith to the AFC West and puts the Seahawks on a path to find their next franchise QB.
Seattle got a surprisingly strong return in the deal, getting a third-round pick in return (the 73rd overall pick the Raiders got in the Davante Adams trade). As an added bonus, the Raiders have agreed to pay for the entirety of Geno Smith's salary for the 2025 season - totaling $31 million. However, some folks seem to think Vegas won the trade.
Over at CBS Sports Bryan DeArdo gave the Raiders a B+ grade for the trade, but the Seahawks only earned a C+.
CBS Sports grades Seahawks' trade
"Is Seattle embarking on a reboot or a rebuild? Either way, the Seahawks have decided to change course after enjoying moderate success with Smith under center. The issue is that the Seahawks have not only gotten rid of Smith, they've also parted ways with one of franchise's all-time greats (Lockett) and could possibly lose a two-time Pro Bowl receiver (Metcalf). On top of that, the Seahawks don't have a great alternative plan at quarterback."
It's fair to point out that there's no clear path to an ugprade at quarterback right now - unless they can manage to sign Sam Darnold, who's the top option in free agency at this position.
However, that's pretty much the only negative about this deal. The Seahawks got rid of a 34-year old quarterback and got a third-round pick in return - that in itself is worth a solid B grade. Having the Raiders pick up all of his salary is a nearly-unthinkable bonus that should have put this in A territory.
Geno Smith was very far down the list of reasons they missed the playoffs, but it had also become clear that he'd taken this team as far as they could go in its current form. Transforming the offense into a unit that gives the Seahawks a better chance to compete in the long run required a big move, and resetting around a younger, cheaper quarterback was the best way to do it.
There's a very good chance that the Seahawks will be taking a step back at quarterback this year, but that's a small price to pay for avoiding getting locked in to a new deal with Geno Smith that will likely average around $45 million a year when he'll turn 35 in the middle of next season. Seattle fans who are frustrated today should embrace patience and see how the rest of the offseason plays out. If John Schneider makes the right moves with the resources he saved here, this deal will age well.
