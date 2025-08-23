3 Seahawks rookies who need a strong finish to preseason against the Packers
The Seattle Seahawks will be kicking off their final preseason game of the year in a few hours against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. So far, most of what Seattle has put on tape this preseason has been positive, including a shockingly productive run game and a tough starting defense.
Things haven't gone so well on special teams, where coordinator Jay Harbaugh will have to clean up some issues heading into the regular season. Harbaugh's group should be under scrutiny, but the real story of today's game will be the Seahawks' rookies and their highly-touted 2025 NFL draft class.
Here are three rookies who we will be keeping a close eye on in today's preseason finale in Green Bay.
QB Jalen Milroe
Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after Thursday's feisty joint practice with the Packers that third-round draft pick Jalen Milroe will start and play the entire game today. It'll be a great opportunity for Milroe to get a full game of experience and make his case to move up the QB depth chart. Milroe has already proven his rushing ability will translate well to the NFL level, and we've seen he has no shortage of arm power and his decision-making has been solid. What Milroe needs to work on most is his accuracy. So far he has completed just 9 of 15 pass attempts (60%), totaling 107 yards and zero touchdowns. Milroe will want to boost his completion rate, lead at least a couple of scoring drives and avoiding any interceptions or fumbles.
WR Ricky White III
Aside from the run game the biggest surprise for the Seahawks this preseason has been their depth at wide receiver. We know JSN and Cooper Kupp are going to be the top two options, but we didn't expect rookie Tory Horton to rise so fast, or for Jake Bobo and Dareke Young to shine so much. All together, that puts tremendous pressure on the other receivers trying to earn a roster spot, including seventh-round draft pick Ricky White III. So far he's only seen two targets but he's caught both of them and totaled 34 yards. White should see more opportunities today, and he'll need to impress if he's going to beat out guys like Cody White and the other wide receivers on the bubble.
RB Damien Martinez
Seattle's running backs have mostly done a great job taking advantage of the big holes the offensive line has opened up for them this preseason. That wasn't the case for seventh-rounder Damien Matinez against the Raiders, though - as he managed just 10 yards on six carries. He bounced back with a productive game against the Chiefs though, totaling 50 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts. Martinez will need another strong outing to make the 53-man roster over George Holani, who looks to be in line for the team's third running back spot with Kenny McIntosh out for the year.
