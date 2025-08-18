Jay Harbaugh could be the Seattle Seahawks' greatest weakness in 2025
The real season begins for the Seattle Seahawks in three weeks when they host the San Francisco 49ers on September 7. Still, Mike Macdonald’s club has a confident feel to it at the moment. The Seahawks’ defense has been aggressive, and coordinator Klint Kubiak’s attack is getting the job done with a persistent running game.
Not to pour cold water on the team’s promising efforts, but there is one area of Macdonald’s club that has had some issues in these two contests.
Seattle’s special teams not so special vs. the Chiefs
The Seahawks’ special teams’ coach is Jay Harbaugh, who is in his second year with the organization. There have been some issues that are indeed noteworthy. In the 23-all tie with the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle gave up a 35-yard return on the opening kickoff, and later in the first half allowed another 26-yard kickoff return. In the second quarter, following a Drew Lock-to-Tory Horton touchdown connection, Jason Myers had his PAT blocked.
In Friday’s 33-16 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, Harbaugh’s kick coverage units had a long evening. The Chiefs returned a total of five kickoffs for 167 yards—each return totaling at least 24 yards. Late in the fourth quarter, Kansas City wideout Skyy Moore made the final score somewhat respectable as he frustrated Seattle's punt coverage units.
All told, the 167 yards allowed on kickoff returns were 11 more yards than the Seattle defense surrendered (156) to Andy Reid’s offense last Friday. During Harbaugh’s first season with the ‘Hawks, the club ranked 15th in the NFL in opponent’s punt return average (9.2) and 17th in the league when it came to average yards per kickoff return allowed (27.9). The latter units were burned for a 99-yard touchdown by the Jets in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.
It’s safe to say that Macdonald’s club needs to be a bit more buttoned up in these vital areas.
