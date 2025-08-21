Seahawks letting Jalen Milroe takeover in preseason finale
Seattle Seahawks fans have been clamoring to see more Jalen Milroe in the preseason, and they are finally getting their wish. Milroe will play the entire preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 23, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
The news comes from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who announced the third-round rookie quarterback will finally get 100% of the snaps following Seattle's joint practice with the Packers on Thursday.
Through the first two games, Milroe has been limited to second-half snaps and didn't even receive all of them in their Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Drew Lock, the Seahawks' No. 2 quarterback behind Sam Darnold, played the entire first half and the first drive of the third quarter.
Milroe didn't even get to throw his first pass against the Chiefs until there were 2:17 left in the third quarter. For a quarterback who is trying to develop and get game reps as a rookie, there's no reason not to let him loose.
Plus, Seattle knows what it has in Lock. He's entering his seventh NFL season and spent two years with the Seahawks from 2022-23. Lock has always been a decent quarterback, but has never been enough of a difference maker to consistently produce wins. He's a quality backup option.
In Milroe's case, there's an insane amount of untapped potential. If the team views him as the potential future of the franchise, it only makes sense to let him sling it for a whole game to see how he performs. It gives the coaches a lot of tape to help him improve, also.
Better yet, Milroe won't have to play with the bottom-of-the-roster players on offense. It won't be starters, most likely, but he should have some better pieces around him for at least the first two quarters of the game.
More Seahawks on SI stories
SI projects the Seattle Seahawks’ record for the 2025 NFL season
Dalton Risner visiting Seahawks: Would veteran guard be an upgrade?
NFL expert highlights ‘formidable’ new Seahawks offense taking shape
Resurfaced quote from GM John Schneider puts trade chatter to rest