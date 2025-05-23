Seahawks star Leonard Williams makes PFF's top 30 NFL vets over 30 list
The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games during head coach Mike Macdonald’s debut season in 2024. However, it did not result in a playoff appearance. The team prevailed in six of its final eight outings following a 1-5 midseason stretch. The ‘Hawks lost out on the NFC West title to the Rams on the rarely-implemented strength of victory tiebreaker.
Seattle’s defense suffered through an up-and-down season, but their veteran defensive tackle enjoyed a Pro Bowl campaign. In his second season in the Pacific Northwest, Leonard Williams finished seventh on the team with 64 tackles, led the ‘Hawks with 11.0 sacks and 28 quarterback hits, and returned an Aaron Rodgers’ interception 92 yards for a touchdown in a Week 13 comeback victory over the Jets.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently assembled a list of 30 players who will begin the season at 30 years or older. He ranked these performers, with current Baltimore Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry at the top. At No. 21, there was the 30-year-old Williams (who turns 31 on June 20).
“Williams delivered the best season of his career at age 30,” explained Wasserman, “earning a personal-best 87.1 PFF grade, fourth among qualified defensive tackles. It marked just the second time in his career that he posted at least a 70.0 grade in both run defense and pass rushing.”
As for the three interior defensive linemen graded ahead of him, there’s Kansas City’s Chris Jones (90.2), Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward (90.1), and the New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence (89.9). Williams earned a 79.5 grade in rushing defense amongst interior defenders, trailing only Calais Campbell (85.9)—now a member of the Arizona Cardinals—Lawrence (83.8), Poona Ford (80.3)—who signed with the Rams this offseason—and Heyward (79.6).
It’s been an interesting ride for the 10-year pro. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft by the New York Jets and a Pro Bowler in his second season. He’s twice been traded during the season—to the Giants in 2019, and to the Seahawks in 2023. Williams restructured his contract this offseason to help out the team salary-cap wise. On the field, he may be playing the best football of his career.
