Seahawks cut salary cap deficit in half with restructure for star defender
The Seattle Seahawks are in a tough spot when it comes to their salary cap situation going into the 2025 offseason. Heading into the Super Bowl, they were around $31 million over the cap in regards to effective cap space for this coming season. Today the team pulled off a move that helped them get much closer to back under the cap.
According to Jason Fitzgerald at Over the Cap, the Seahawks have restructured the contract of star defensive end Leonard Williams. They have converted $18.745 million of his salary into a bonus and added two void years on the end of his contract. The move cut Williams' cap number for 2025 by more than half, from around $29 million to just over $14 million.
The Seahawks are not done yet, though. They s are still $14 million over the cap, so they'll have to make some more moves in order to sign anybody. Cutting long-time veteran Tyler Lockett would save $17 million and get them back in black, but $3 million is barely enough to sign a backup guard.
From there, the team could save another $11.5 million by cutting Dre'Mont Jones. However, that move would come with a $14 million dead money hit. If they wait until after June 1, the math is much more favorable, with $16.5 million in cap savings and a $9.1 million dead money hit.
The biggest cap question is what to do with starting quarterback Geno Smith, who has $16 million in guarantees due in the middle of March and a $44.5 million cap hit for 2025. Trading Geno to another team would save them $31 million, as would cutting him. Both moves would come with a $13.5 million dead money penalty.
