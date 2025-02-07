Seahawks may face Steelers in NFL’s Ireland regular-season debut
On Friday, the National Football League announced its latest International Games endeavor. There will be a regular-season game this upcoming year in Dubin, Ireland. The Emerald Isle will welcome the Black and Gold, and an opponent to be determined.
“We are very excited to be the designated team in the first regular-season game to be played in Ireland this upcoming season,” explained Steelers president Art Rooney II. “The opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play in Ireland is truly special, not only because of the Rooney family history there, but also to play in front of the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland. We are thrilled to be part of this historic event to represent Pittsburgh in a game that brings the NFL to the great sports fans in Ireland.”
“Both the NFL and the Steelers franchise have deep roots and history in Ireland,” boasted NFL executive vice president of international, league events and club business Peter O’Reilly, “and we’re looking forward to making our regular-season debut in Dublin, bringing our game to a large and passionate Irish fan base and underlining the NFL’s commitment to global growth.”
Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers will be the host team for this contest. In 2025, Pittsburgh will play nine games at home. There are the usual division rivals from Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. They are also slated to host the Bills, Packers, Vikings, Dolphins, Colts, and Seahawks.
That latter team brings up some intrigue via ESPN's Brady Henderson. There’s a long time between now and September, but it could feature quarterback Russell Wilson facing the team that drafted him in 2012. Wilson is a potential free agent,and recent informationseems to indicate he may not be back with the club.
The 2025 NFL season will also mark the 20th anniversary of the Steelers’ 21-10 victory over Seattle in Super Bowl XL at Ford Field at Detroit. Wide receiver Hines Ward was the game’s MVP for Bill Cowher’s club, and that was the final game for Steelers’ running back Jerome Bettis.
Of course, you can’t take “The Bus” from Pittsburgh, PA, to Dublin, Ireland. Perhaps “Mean” Joe Greene could handle the coin toss.
