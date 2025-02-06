Seahawks make big trade with Chiefs in 2025 NFL draft projection
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of boxes to check this offseason. Defensively, they need more depth on the edge and will likely need to replace both Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins if they leave in free agency. On offense they'll want to find a successor to Tyler Lockett, an upgrade at tight end and totally turn over their interior offensive line.
That's a lot of work and it might take more draft picks than they currently have at their disposal. That's why we went into our latest 2025 NFL mock draft projection looking to move down from the 18th overall spot in the draft.
We got what we wanted when the Kansas City Chiefs made an offer when we were on the clock. We took the deal, sending Andy Reid and company the 18th pick in the draft plus the 137th overall selection in exchange for pick Nos. 32, 64 and 66. Here's how the three-round mock played out.
Pick No. 32: Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams
With our first pick we addressed the interior defensive line, which is arguably the team's greatest asset. To keep that unit going strong we took Ohio State's Tyleik Williams (6-foot-3, 330 pounds). A four-year starter for the Buckeyes, Williams racked up 11.5 sacks, 28 tackles for a loss and 10 pass breakups in 51 games. Williams earned an elite 88.6 grade in run defense this season from PFF.
Pick No. 50: Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr.
Next, we looked to replace Noah Fant, who's likely to become a salary cap casualty in the coming weeks. We landed a big upgrade with Harold Fannin (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), an All-American coming off an MAC Player of the Year award. Fannin's breakout 2024 season saw him post 117 catches, 1,555 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. PFF had Fannin graded out at 95.9 overall, by far the best mark at his position in the nation.
Pick No. 64: Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery
To close out the second round of the mock we elected to hit the offensive line with Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery (6-foot-6, 330 pounds). Ersery started the last three seasons at left tackle, where the Seahawks are set with Charles Cross. Seattle could slide Ersery inside where his size could make him a dominant left guard. Ersery earned strong marks in pass blocking (77.3) and run blocking (73.6) from PFF this season.
Pick No. 66: Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
The Seahawks should re-sign Ernest Jones, but the fact that it's taken this long is not a great sign that a deal will get done. If he winds up walking Seattle will need to replace him in the draft. Here we went with Alabama's Jihaad Campbell (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) who's one of the top off-ball linebacker prospects in this class. Campbell is coming off a breakout Junior year, totaling five sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and 117 combined tackles overall.
PIck No. 82: LSU WR Kyren Lacy
Assuming that Tyler Lockett is also a cap casualty, the Seahawks will need to replace him, as well. Here we went to the NFL's wide receiver factory for Kyren Lacy (6-foot-3, 212 pounds). After playing two years at Louisiana Lacy transferred to LSU, where he racked up over 1,400 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
