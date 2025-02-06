Should Seahawks move on from RB Kenneth Walker III?
Seattle has a running back problem. Although its stable of running backs is one of the most talented in the NFL, the Seahawks' anemic ground game has done little to improve over the past two seasons.
Much of that falls on an offensive line that ranked 28th in run-block win rate during the 2024 regular season, per ESPN Analytics, but it's an issue that new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will have filling his entire plate heading into the 2025 season.
The Seahawks will soon need to make tough decisions about the state of their running back room. Kenneth Walker III is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is eligible for an extension. The team would receive compensatory picks if they allowed him to walk in free agency after next season, but they could get more in return if they chose to trade him before then.
Walker's talent is undeniable, but there are other players currently on the roster who are younger, sometimes more productive and often less injured. It's an awkward place to be in — knowing Walker could be better in almost any other offense while also mabe needing to move on.
Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh both saw significant carries in 2024 with Walker missing six total games. For his career, Walker has missed 10 of 51 possible games, which is still significant when looking to pay a lead running back.
Charbonnet averaged a half-yard more (4.2) per carry than Walker (3.7) in 2024 and had just four less rushing yards despite starting just six games. He also was more productive as a receiver and has a strong reputation in pass protection. McIntosh was extremely effective in his limited opportunities this season, totaling 172 rush yards on 31 attempts (5.5 yards per carry).
Behind an excellent offensive line, Walker could consistently be among the top running backs in the NFL. But he struggles to follow blocks and not search for the home run on every play, creating inconsistencies in his production. Charbonnet has proven effective even behind a shaky front.
It's unlikely Walker will get extended this offseason, and the team would probably have to pay him upwards of $8 million per year to keep him around. Charbonnet and McIntosh, however, still have two years left on their rookie contracts and are owed less than Walker.
With exceptional 2024 seasons from the Ravens' Derrick Henry, Eagles' Saquon Barkley and others, the running back market may only spike after this season as well.
By this time in his career, it was expected Walker would have emerged as a perennial 1,000-yard rusher. Instead, particularly due to injury, his only season with that kind of production was his rookie year.
If the team is worried about depth, it could draft another running back late in the draft or consider developing former Boise State running back George Holani, who the team kept on the practice squad most of the season.
