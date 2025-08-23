Seahawks suffer multiple injuries in friendly-fire collision vs. Packers
It was difficult to imagine how this game could have started out any worse for the Seattle Seahawks, but they found a way to do it. At halftime they trail 20-0 against the Green Bay Packers, who decided to play their entire starting defense against Seattle's third-string offense with predictable results.
As ugly as the play has been, things somehow managed to get worse late in the second quarter when the Seahawks suffered what appeared to be two major injuries at once when wide receiver Jake Bobo and defensive back Tyler Hall collided violently during a punt return. We can't find a replay of the collision, but this was the scene afterwards.
Jake Bobo, Tyler Hall collide
For those who didn't see it live, Bobo went crashing full speed with helmet first into one of Hall's legs, and both players were on the ground for a while afterwards.
Bobo was slow to get up but he was able to walk off the field on his own power. Hall was slower to rise and he had to be carted off the field as he was clutching at his leg.
We don't even play a doctor on TV, but our immediate knee-jerk concern is that Hall may have suffered a broken hip or even a femur - and Bobo's neck might also be injured, but it's impossible to say at this point. Hopefully we will get a positive update from head coach Mike Macdonald after this game mercifully comes to an end.
