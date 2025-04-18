Seahawks go all in to improve in the trenches in 3-round mock draft
As was the case in 2017, the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles showed what’s really important when it comes to the grand game of football. Being solid on both the offensive and defensive lines can result in a Lombardi Trophy.
The Seattle Seahawks finished 10-7 in 2024, but failed to make the playoffs. The team has its deficiencies on the offensive front, and their rushing defense was inconsistent.
The fine folks at Pro Football Sports Network, specifically the staff in PFSN Stats and Insights, have a two-day fix for GM John Schneider when it comes to this year’s draft and the club’s three choices in the event’s first 52 selections via their three-round mock draft.
With the 18th overall selection, North Dakota State blocker Grey Zabel is the pick. “The Seattle Seahawks were close to making the playoffs last season despite fielding one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Seattle finished 31st in our OL metric with an F grade, better than only the Texans…"
"Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas are promising as the bookends, but the Seahawks have lacked stability on the interior. Grey Zabel offers positional versatility, having played four of the five offensive line positions, and he should fold nicely into Klint Kubiak’s motion-oriented attack.”
In the second round, Schneider has picks No. 50 and 52. With the former, here comes interior defensive line help in University of Texas standout Alfred Collins. “He accumulated just seven career sacks in five seasons at Texas, and as expected, he struggles to attack independently on pass-rushing downs, despite his physical tools. However, he is extremely effective as a run defender—perhaps the most effective in the class.
"His style will not suit every team, but Collins’ high floor in the run game, combined with his athletic upside, makes him an extremely compelling Day 2 investment.”
Two selections later, it’s back to the o-line with a prospect the University of Arizona. “Jonah Savaiinaea checks a lot of boxes as an early-round offensive line target. He has great size and natural leverage at 6’4″, 324 pounds, with 34″ arms. He’s an elite athlete with a documented 4.95 40-yard dash and 1.72 10-yard split—numbers that are reaffirmed by his energized athleticism and blocking range on tape. And on top of it all, he has extensive experience at both guard and tackle, and can play both in a pinch…”
Could it be that easy to address these two areas for Mike Macdonald’s team? It may be worth a try for a team that has missed the playoffs two straight years despite posting winning records each season.
