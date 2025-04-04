Seattle Seahawks 2024 rookie class gets devastating assessment from PFF
Every rookie coming into the NFL deserves time to grow into his potential. It's never fair to write one off entirely after just one season - no matter how much they might have struggled. That said, sometimes the early returns can point to a busted pick. On that score it's not looking good for the Seattle Seahawks and their 2024 rookie class.
According to a devastating analysis from Pro Football Focus, Seattle's rookies were only the 29th most productive first-year group in the league last season. While it's fair to point out that first-round pick Byron Murphy II's role wasn't the kind to generate big numbers, the advanced stats are also not very kind to what he did in Year 1.
PFF's grades had Murphy below 65.0 both in pass rushing and in run defense. Meanwhile, their WAR numbers suggest that the team's fourth-round draft pick, former Michigan tight end AJ Barner was actually the team's most productive rookie.
The advanced stats aren't bad for Barner, who scored four touchdowns - three more than Seattle's starting tight end Noah Fant - who hasn't been cut yet for some mysterious reason. Barner posted 30 catches on 38 targets, totaling 245 receiving yards.
Again, all of these players deserve at least another season before we make any definitive judgements about their game, but when your best rookie posts less than 250 yards and your top pick managed just half a sack, one quarterback hit and five pressures it's difficult to get too excited about their potential.
Our best hope is that off-ball linbacker Tyrice Knight will continue to shine after entering the starting lineup around midseason. Knight was sharp in coverage, only allowing an 85.3 passer rating when targeted and he was also a sure hand as a tackler, missing just four attempts all year (4.3%). If Knight keeps growing he'll project as the team's long-term starter next to middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV.
There's not a whole lot else to get excited about regarding this class - and Murphy in particular will need to take a pretty significant sophomore leap for that first-round pick to pay off.
