NFL insider sets expectations for Seahawks in first round
As NFL teams engage in spy games and subterfuge to throw opponents off their scent, this time in draft season represents the 100% guaranteed lock portion of the analysis and what passes for reportage in an information environment that's murky by design.
When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks there is a clear consensus. All the analysts and reporters agree they are definitely using their first round pick on an offensive lineman. However, an exception could be made if one of the top wide receivers are on the board - oh and they're also looking at defensive tackle prospects and could definitely go defense with that 18th overall pick.
To put it another way, nobody really knows for sure. This latest nugget from a mailbag column byAlbert Breer at Sports Illustrated shows that there's no obvious favorite top target established as of yet for Seattle. When asked if there's any word on what the Seahawks are planning, Breer gave several possible conflicting options.
"OL help is common knowledge, but also wouldn't be surprised to see a defensive pick in that range... love the idea of North Dakota State's Grey Zabel. If not, I could see an offensive skill guy such as Michigan TE Colston Loveland, Texas WR Matthew Golden or Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan. This is another one that's a little deeper in the first round, so I should have a better handle on it next week..."
That last portion is probably the most helpful in the bunch. 18th overall is a long, long time away from the first overall pick in the draft and a lot can happen in the interim. Seattle may desperately want Zabel, but you can't guarantee he'll be there if they trade down from that spot.
Loveland and Golden both make a lot of sense, too - but if an intriguing high-end DB prospect like Georgia's Malaki Starks or South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori are there, you can also make a case for John Schneider to give Mike Macdonald the best defensive weapon that he can at that spot.
If we had to put money on it, we'd guess that the Seahawks will trade down. As to what happens next, it will depend a great deal on what the board looks like late in the first or early in the second. In other words, who knows?
More Seahawks on SI stories
2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seattle Seahawks’ likely target in Round 1
Drew Lock contract details show Seahawks got another bargain at QB
Sam Darnold-Noah Fant session shows Seahawks’ vision coming together
Seahawks ESPN critic names ‘non-negotiable’ approach in first round