Seahawks updated depth chart with Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, DeMarcus Lawrence
The Seattle Seahawks have several new faces on-board this week, just a few days after waving good-bye to several franchise legends. The short version? Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are out of the picture, and Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and DeMarcus Lawrence are in. They have also managed to retain their most-important pending free agents internally, including middle linebacker Ernest Jones (who signed a steal of a deal) and defensive end Jarran Reed.
It's difficult to say which version of the Seahawks looks better on paper because it's still relatively early in the offseason and we have to get through another wave of free agency plus the entire 2025 NFL draft. The depth chart is looking pretty respectable though, as long as you're willing to overlook the whole offensive line thing. The Seahawks certainly have.
Anyway, let's see if we can project what the team's depth chart looks like following their big purge and the first wave of free agency signings.
Seahawks 2025 depth chart projection
Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Sam Howell, Jaren Hall
Running back: Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, George Holani
Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Cody White, John Rhys Plumlee
Tight end: AJ Barner, Noah Fant, Brady Russell
Offensive line: Charles Cross, Sataoa Laumea, Olu Oluwatimi, Anthony Bradford, Abe Lucas, Josh Jones, Christian Haynes, Mike Jerell, Jalen Sundell, Mike Novitsky, Maulaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Defensive line: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Mike Morris, Cameron Young, Brandon Pili, Quinton Bohanna
Edge: DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Tyreke Smith, Jamie Sheriff, Kenneth Odumegwu
Linebacker: Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Josh Ross, Parick O'Connell, Michael Dowell
Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Damarion Williams, Tyler Hall
Safety: Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Jerrick Reed II, Ty Okada, AJ Finley
Kicker: Jason Myers
Punter: Michael Dickson
Longsnapper: Chris Stoll
Kick returner: Kenny McIntosh
Punt returner: Cody White
