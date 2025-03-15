All Seahawks

Seahawks updated depth chart with Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, DeMarcus Lawrence

Projected 2025 depth chart for Seattle includes new free agent signings.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald watches his team play against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 8, 2024.
The Seattle Seahawks have several new faces on-board this week, just a few days after waving good-bye to several franchise legends. The short version? Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are out of the picture, and Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and DeMarcus Lawrence are in. They have also managed to retain their most-important pending free agents internally, including middle linebacker Ernest Jones (who signed a steal of a deal) and defensive end Jarran Reed.

It's difficult to say which version of the Seahawks looks better on paper because it's still relatively early in the offseason and we have to get through another wave of free agency plus the entire 2025 NFL draft. The depth chart is looking pretty respectable though, as long as you're willing to overlook the whole offensive line thing. The Seahawks certainly have.

Anyway, let's see if we can project what the team's depth chart looks like following their big purge and the first wave of free agency signings.

Seahawks 2025 depth chart projection

Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Sam Howell, Jaren Hall

Running back: Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, George Holani

Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Cody White, John Rhys Plumlee

Tight end: AJ Barner, Noah Fant, Brady Russell

Offensive line: Charles Cross, Sataoa Laumea, Olu Oluwatimi, Anthony Bradford, Abe Lucas, Josh Jones, Christian Haynes, Mike Jerell, Jalen Sundell, Mike Novitsky, Maulaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Defensive line: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Mike Morris, Cameron Young, Brandon Pili, Quinton Bohanna

Edge: DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Tyreke Smith, Jamie Sheriff, Kenneth Odumegwu

Linebacker: Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Josh Ross, Parick O'Connell, Michael Dowell

Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Damarion Williams, Tyler Hall

Safety: Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Jerrick Reed II, Ty Okada, AJ Finley

Kicker: Jason Myers

Punter: Michael Dickson

Longsnapper: Chris Stoll

Kick returner: Kenny McIntosh

Punt returner: Cody White

