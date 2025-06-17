NFL analyst names Seattle Seahawks' make-or-break-player for 2025 NFL season
If the Seattle Seahawks have any chance at making the playoffs this season, their offensive line has to take that next step. With a pressure-averse Sam Darnold taking over as the team's starting quarterback, Seattle must do a better job in pass protection.
The Seahawks did little to upgrade their offensive line in free agency but used a first-round pick to draft North Dakota State's Grey Zabel. A former offensive tackle, Zabel is expected to start at guard for the team in 2025.
When looking at the rest of Seattle's offensive line, there are still a few question marks. Charles Cross has developed into a quality left tackle, but right tackle Abraham Lucas has been unable to stay healthy.
This is what prompted Pro Football Focus to list the fourth-year offensive lineman as Seattle's make-or-break player for the 2025 NFL season.
"It appeared that Seattle had struck gold with former third-round pick Abraham Lucas after he posted a solid 68.4 PFF overall grade as a rookie in 2022," wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "Over the past two seasons, though, Lucas has played just 679 snaps while earning a 59.5 PFF overall grade. Much has been said this offseason about the struggles of Seattle’s interior offensive line, but they desperately need a healthy and productive season from their right tackle."
Lucas has missed 21 games over the last two seasons, but as PFF pointed out, he's been solid when healthy. Since the Seahawks released veteran right tackle George Fant at the start of the offseason, it's clear they believe Lucas can get the job done.
If he struggles or suffers another injury, the team could consider re-signing Fant, who's arguably the best free-agent offensive tackle still on the market.
