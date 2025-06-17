PFF unimpressed with Seattle Seahawks' receiving corps ahead of 2025 season
After a 10-win season in 2024, nobody would have blamed the Seattle Seahawks if they had taken a more cautious approach to the 2025 offseason. Instead, Seahawks general manager John Schneider chose to shake things up, particularly on offense.
The team moved on from quarterback Geno Smith, trading him to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with Pete Carroll. Seattle also moved on from two of the franchise's most accomplished receivers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
The Seahawks will look to Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to replace Lockett and Metcalf. While both players have their strengths, it's debatable whether or not this group got better.
Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 receiving corps ahead of the 2025 NFL season. As you would expect, the Seahawks were ranked in the bottom half of the league, landing at No. 20.
"The Seahawks’ receiving corps will look much different in 2025 after they moved on from D.K. Metcalf (trade) and Tyler Lockett (free agency)," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "Jaxson Smith-Njigba could be in for a huge 2025 season (83.5 PFF receiving grade in 2024), and the team added veteran Cooper Kupp this offseason."
One thing that PFF noted was running back Kenneth Walker's receiving ability, something he rarely gets credit for. Walker has 102 receptions for 723 receiving yards and two touchdowns since 2022.
"Kenneth Walker III has also earned back-to-back single-season PFF receiving grades above 71.0," added Sikkema. "Throw in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who looked great in Klint Kubiak’s system last season (both now in Seattle), and it’s a decent group for Sam Darnold to throw to."
While this wide receiver group doesn't look like an elite unit on paper, the Seahawks prioritized upgrading their offensive line by taking Grey Zabel in the first round of the draft. With Darnold stepping in, Seattle felt protecting him was more important than giving him an abundance of weapons.
Plus, Jaxon Smith-Njigba probably doesn't get enough credit for his development. The former first-round pick should put up elite numbers as the team's undisputed No. 1 receiver this season. Kupp, if healthy, should serve as a quality No. 2 receiver.
